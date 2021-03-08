The City of Lubbock confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries and two additional deaths as of 4 p.m. March 8, according to a release from the City of Lubbock.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 48,272. Of these, 187 are active, and there have been 47,369 recoveries. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 716, according to the release.
Since the cutoff date at 4 p.m. March 7, one additional case was reported and adjusted into the cumulative totals, according to the release.
As of 4 p.m. March 8, there are a combined 18 open hospital beds and 38 patients holding for beds at Covenant Health System and University Medical Center, according to the release. It can be important to note this bed count differs from the count on the Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Lubbock’s dashboards, as these dashboards count all available beds, including specialty beds.
The hospitalization percentage was 4.13 percent March 7, according to the release, remaining under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders.
