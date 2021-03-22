Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.