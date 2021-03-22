The City of Lubbock Public Health Department confirmed 11 new coronavirus cases, 16 recoveries and one additional COVID-19-related death as of 4 p.m. March 22; two new cases, 12 recoveries and no additional deaths as of 4 p.m. March 20; 15 new cases, three recoveries and no additional deaths as of 4 p.m. March 21, according to a city news release.
Lubbock County has a total case count of 48,457; of these 139 are active, 47, 595are recovered and 723 total COVID-19-related deaths have been reported, according to the release.
The hospitalization percentage in Lubbock is 2.33 percent as of March 21, according to the release. Lubbock remains under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders.
