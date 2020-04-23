The City of Lubbock has confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of 4 p.m. today.
In total, there are now 481 cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock Country, according to a City of Lubbock news release. Of those cases, 292 are active, 149 are listen as recovered, and there have been 40 deaths.
Additionally, the Health Department has identified Food King, located at 5275 19th Street, as a potential community exposure site. The possible exposure time was between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 14.
The identified store is cooperating with the city, and City Environmental Inspectors have verified a Level 3 cleaning was performed. The store is now considered low risk for possible community exposure by the Health Department, according to the release.
