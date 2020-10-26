Update at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26
The Westbound on-ramp from 19th Street to Marsha Sharp is now closed. The Eastbound one is still closed.
Update at 9:57 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26
The on-ramp from Avenue Q to Interstate 27 and Loop 289 is now closed as well as the on-ramp from 19th Street to Marsha Sharp.
None of the original closures have reopened yet.
Original Story:
Editor's note: All information is accurate as of 8:06 a.m.
Freezing rain has prompted road closures throughout the city Monday.
The city is urging people to travel with plenty of time in their commute, according to a City of Lubbock news release. So far, there have been 32 weather-related accidents this morning.
Currently, there are eight roads closed with the Marsha Sharp and 19th Street overpass being the largest closure at the moment, according to the news release.
To view a full map of closed roads, visit their website.
