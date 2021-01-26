The City of Lubbock Public Health Department is noticing a substantial increase of citizens waiting in line for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock.
People have been arriving too early for their vaccination appointment as of 12:45 Tuesday afternoon, according to the release. This is decreasing the efficiency of the vaccination clinic and making them unable to get people in and out of the clinic orderly and on time.
Individuals with scheduled appointments are encouraged by the City to not arrive more than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointments according to the release.
