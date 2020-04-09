The City of Lubbock announced on Thursday that the city's news conferences to provide updates on COVID-19 will move to twice-weekly conferences.
At 11:30 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, the city will provide online video-conference updates regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the Lubbock area, along with testing results on Mondays.
For concerned citizens looking to keep up-to-date on the virus, The Daily Toreador's main twitter account, @DailyToreador, will post the info provided during the stream, or the stream can be watch live at www.mylubbock.us/video.
