Officials with the City of Lubbock addressed six weekend cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock during a Sunday news conference.
Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department, said six cases of COVID-19 were identified in Lubbock over the weekend.
"All six of these cases resulted from the drive-thru testing that's been going on at [University Medical Center]," she said. "I am very pleased with how that testing has been working."
Two of these cases, which were made known during the conference and reported Sunday, consists of an individual that is 20 to 30-years-old and an individual over 60-years-old, according to information from the City of Lubbock. The investigation is complete for both of these cases.
Community exposure points in Lubbock, which all are low-risk, according to the City of Lubbock, include:
- The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport from 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on March 15.
- A graduation ceremony on March 14 at Sunset Church of Christ located at 3723 34th St.
- Walmart on Frankford Avenue and Loop 289 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 16.
- Hobby Lobby on 76th Street from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 16.
- Market Street on Quaker Avenue and 19th Street from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 16.
- Dollar General on 34th Street from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on March 16.
- Blazing Bouncers at 11401 Hwy 87 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 16.
There are a total of 10 COVID-19 cases for Lubbock County, according to information from the City of Lubbock. One case, which consisted of a person from Hockley County and was previously included in the Lubbock count, was removed from Lubbock's total Saturday.
"We've completed all but one of the case investigations," she said. "Many of the cases that we're finding our actually exposures to previously known cases."
There are two cases the health department is unable to associate with travel or known contact with another COVID-19 case, Wells said.
"And what this shows is that we're starting to see some community spread here in the Lubbock area," she said. "This makes it even more important for individuals to follow social distancing guidelines and also stay home when they're sick."
Regardless, turnaround times for testing results have been around 24 hours, Wells said. UMC staff has tested 455 individuals in the Lubbock community with about 30 tests awaiting results.
Regarding efforts to limit the spread of the virus, implementing a shelter-in-place was a plan discussed during the news conference.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said Dallas will implement a shelter-in-place some time Monday.
"[Texas Gov. Greg Abbott] twice sort of dodged or kicked the can down the road a bit on doing a statewide shelter-in-place and suggested it needs to be done at the local community," he said. "Now, that is not where I believe we are today. However, I believe that the definition of essential services has been stretched a bit in our community."
Pope and a group of advisers will consider and clarify what services are deemed essential, he said.
"I'm not afraid to make that decision if we get to that point," he said regarding implementing a shelter-in-place for Lubbock. "I'd like to see our citizens take this more seriously."
There are plans for a Lubbock shelter-in-place, which is hypothetical, Pope said.
"But I don't think you should expect a shelter-in-place coming from me tomorrow," he said. "I think, first and foremost, I want to make sure we better define the emergency action that's in place."
Dr. Ronald Cook, local health authority, said if one has already been tested or shows symptoms of COVID-19, a common cold or any illness, he or she needs to stay home.
"And let me say a word to out employers here today. If you sent an employee to be tested, we do not have the resources to test them again to make sure that they're negative after so many days," he said. "Our resources are still limited. We will test the people that specifically need testing."
In addition to efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, people's mental health during the pandemic also was addressed during the conference.
David Trotter, associate professor of clinical psychology at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, said there are a variety of symptoms of significant stress.
"It could be things like feeling anxious, worrying, fearful, even irritable and sad. Sometimes, we see behavioral changes, so difficulty sleeping, changes in appetite," he said. "With children, our kiddos, often times, they report a lot of physical symptoms. This could be things, like an upset tummy or a headache."
There are different ways a person can manage their stress or the stress of others around them, Trotter said. Limiting the amount of COVID-19 media coverage one is consuming, maintaining a positive outlook, exercising, keeping a steady daily routine and feeding one's soul by remaining spiritual and helping one's neighbors are ways he said people can be better mentally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.