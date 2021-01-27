The City of Lubbock hosted a virtual news conference on Jan. 27 where Mayor Dan Pope and other local authorities sat down to discuss the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lubbock and the City’s plan for vaccine distribution.
“I would be surprised if it will go seven straight days, but I do like the trend, and I’d think that by the end of February, we likely could find ourselves in that position,” Pope said.
There are 123,423 eligible Lubbock county residents in the 1A and 1B vaccination groups, Pope said, with 24 percent of those having received their first dose. There are about 244,000 residents in Lubbock county over the age of 16, and 12.3 percent of them have received their first dose of the vaccination.
“We’ll continue to talk to the state, and we’ll continue to take more as they become available,” Pope said.
Despite a decrease in COVID-19 case numbers, the number of hospital beds available remains low to the point of lacking public health authority Dr. Ron Cook said.
“The good news is, because of all of our mitigation efforts – in other words, you wearing your mask and social distancing and washing our hands – our flu numbers are very, very low,” Cook said.
This is considered a good sign by doctors, Cook said, since flu cases tend to rise rapidly at this time of the year.
Katherine Wells, director of public health for the City of Lubbock, said contact tracing is still happening. The health department has increased the number of people working on COVID-19.
“We are distributing every dose that comes into the health department, so if you’re in Lubbock and you fall in 1A or 1B category, our goal is to get you vaccinated in that clinic,” Wells said.
All information and updates regarding the vaccination procedure can be found on the City of Lubbock’s website and social media pages.
