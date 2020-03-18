The City of Lubbock will close City Hall, the Lubbock Business Center, libraries, museums, the Garden and Arts Center and the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to the public starting Saturday.
The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, West Texas Regional Landfill, Lubbock Animal Shelter and Citibus Downtown Transfer Plaza will not close, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
Hours for City of Lubbock facilities will now be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the remainder of this week, according to the news release. City of Lubbock employees will still work by telephone, email and through the City of Lubbock website.
At libraries, curbside pickup will be available during normal operating hours for those who requested library materials online, according to the news release.
Building permits and development-related applications can be submitted to the Citizen Self Service portal, according to the news release. The 311 Call Center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday to help with city service requests.
Residents can request records in person from the Vital Statistics Department through the shielded station at City Hall, according to the news release. The station is immediately inside the City Hall doors.
For those who need in-person assistance from City of Lubbock Utilities, there will be shielded stations inside the lobby at the Lubbock Business Center, according to the news release. For those who need to resolve a citation, the Municipal Court will provide limited access to a shielded station inside the court.
It is encouraged that people access these services through email, mail, telephone and electronic portals, according to the news release.
