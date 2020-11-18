The Lubbock City Council voted 7-0 to reject an ordinance to make Lubbock a Sanctuary City for the Unborn during a regularly-scheduled meeting Tuesday.
Many citizens attended the meeting, and dozens of those citizens gave their opinion to the council on whether they believe that abortion should be outlawed in Lubbock.
The meeting, which extended past midnight, consisted of spiritual appeals by Lubbockites to the council concerning the ordinance.
Even though the city council rejected the ordinance, it will still be on the ballot in May for Lubbock citizens to vote on themselves.
Those for the ordinance consisted of pastors, mothers and those who have adopted children to the podium. Regarding those against the ordinance, the council noted they had almost five hundred emails sent to them from people who were against the ordinance.
Texas State Senator Charles Perry discussed with the council why he believed the members should not consider Roe V. Wade, the Supreme Court case that ruled abortion federally legal when making their decision.
“My constitutional oath has to be secondary to the God that created the constitution,” he said.
After the public speaking time was over, a few members on the council said that Perry is supporting the ordinance as a political stunt and is taking advantage of the Lubbock people.
Latrelle Joy, city council member for District 6, explicitly called out Perry for pulling a political stunt.
“This is a political issue for Charles Perry,” she said. “This is not a political organization, so for the ordinance to end up with us is wrong.”
Joy went on to discuss why the ordinance was unconstitutional and unrealistic. Each councilmember echoed her concerns.
