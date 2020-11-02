The Lubbock City Council accepted a resolution that verified the petition for the Sanctuary City of the Unborn ordinance during a meeting Monday.
The Lubbock City Secretary presented the resolution to the council, which also set the public hearing and will possibly consider the ordinance no earlier than 5 p.m. during the regularly scheduled council meeting on Nov. 17, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.