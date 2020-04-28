The City of Lubbock has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional recoveries as of 4 p.m. today.
In total, there are now 507 cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock Country, according to a City of Lubbock news release. Of those cases, 266 are active, 198 are listed as recovered, and there have been 43 deaths.
One can find a more comprehensive breakdown of the cases at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/COVID19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.