The City of Lubbock announced that there have been three new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. on Sunday.
With the new cases, the total number of cases in Lubbock County has grown to 592. Of the total cases, 235 are active, 308 have recovered and 49 individuals have died due to complications with the virus. Statewide, the number of COVID-19 in Texas has risen to 37,860 with 1,049 Texans dying because of the virus and its complications.
As Lubbock County has reported just three new cases on Sunday, it marks the 11th consecutive day that no more than eight new cases have emerged in a single day. In the month of May, 56 total new confirmed cases were reported, averaging 5.6 new cases a day.
Despite the low numbers of new cases reported, the City of Lubbock Health Department encourages everyone to continue social distancing and following the recommended hygiene practices.
