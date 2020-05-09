The City of Lubbock announced that there have been six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. on Saturday.
With the six new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County has grown to 589. Of the total cases, 232 are active, 308 have recovered and 49 individuals have died due to complications with the virus. Statewide, the total number of cases has grown to 37,860 with 1,049 Texans dying due to the virus.
As Lubbock and the rest of Texas continue to gradually reopen, there has not been a single day in the month of May in which more than eight new COVID-19 cases were reported. Friday marked the lowest number of new cases since March 23 as one new case was confirmed. In May, Lubbock County has seen an average of 5.9 new cases of COVID-19 per day.
Despite the number of new cases staying relatively low, the City of Lubbock Health Department continues to encourage everyone to continue social distancing and follow the recommended hygiene practices.
