The City of Lubbock announced that there have been six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. on Saturday and one individual died due to complications with the virus.
With the six new cases, the total number of cases in Lubbock County has increased to 549 with 264 active cases, 241 people recovered and 44 individuals dying due to complications with the virus. Outside of Lubbock, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Texas has grown to 29,229 with 816 Texans dying due to the virus.
Since Thursday’s spike of 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the number of new cases has declined each day as eight new cases emerged on Friday and six were confirmed on Saturday. The single death confirmed also marks the first COVID-19 related death since Monday.
As Texas has begun the early stage of reopening, the City of Lubbock Health Department encourages everyone to continue social distancing and following proper hygiene practices.
