The City of Lubbock announced that there have been six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death due to complications with the virus in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. on Monday.
With the six new cases of COVID-19, the total number of cases in Lubbock County has grown to 560 as there are 260 active cases, 255 people who have recovered and 45 recorded deaths due to complications with the virus. Outside of Lubbock, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Texas has grown to 32,332 as 884 Texans have died because of the virus.
As Monday marks the fourth consecutive day with new cases of COVID-19 remaining the single-digits, the City of Lubbock Health Department encourages everyone to continue social distancing and following recommended hygiene practices.
