The City of Lubbock announced that there have been six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. on Monday. Along with the new cases, the city also reported that six individuals have recovered, and there was one additional virus-related death.
With the six new cases, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County has risen to 598. Of those cases, 314 individuals have recovered while 234 cases remain active. The total death count in the county has reached 50, including the single death reported Monday. Statewide, the total number of COVID-19 cases has grown to 39,869 with 1,100 Texans dead due to complications from the virus.
Additionally, the City of Lubbock Health Department identified At Home at 4304 West Loop 289 as a possible community exposure site. The exposure date was reported to be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
In the month of May, 62 new COVID-19 cases have emerged in Lubbock County. While the county averages 5.6 confirmed cases a day, the single-day total for cases reported has not been more than eight in May.
Despite the low numbers of new cases reported, the City of Lubbock Health Department encourages everyone to continue social distancing and follow the recommended hygiene practices.
