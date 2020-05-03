The City of Lubbock announced that there have been four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. on Sunday.
With four new cases of COVID-19, the total number of cases in Lubbock County has risen to 553 with 268 of the cases being active, 241 individuals recovering and 44 people dying due to complications with the virus. Statewide, the total number of cases in Texas has risen to 31,548 with 867 Texans dying due to complications with the virus.
This marks the third day in a row that a fewer number of cases were reported than the day before as eight cases were confirmed on Friday and six cases were announced on Saturday. The last time four or fewer new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lubbock County was on Tuesday as three new cases were announced.
Despite the number of new cases remaining low, the City of Lubbock Health Department recommends that everyone should still practice social distancing while also following proper hygiene recommendations.
