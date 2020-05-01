The City of Lubbock announced that there have been eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. on Friday.
With eight new confirmed cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County has grown to 543 with 259 active cases, 241 of those recovered and 43 deaths due to complications with the virus. As for outside of the city, the total number of cases in the state of Texas has risen to 29,229 with 816 Texans dying due to complications with the virus.
As those who have contracted COVID-19 are being monitored by the City of Lubbock Health Department, the disease surveillance team will continue to work in making sure the public is at low risk of getting the virus. To help flatten the curve, the health department encourages everyone to continue social distancing and proper hygiene practices.
