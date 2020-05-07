The City of Lubbock reported seven new COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. on Thursday, along with 11 recoveries and an additional related death.
With the new cases, the total number of cases in Lubbock County has grown to 582 cases, according to a City of Lubbock news release. Of those cases, 240 are active, 294 are listed as recovered and 48 individuals have died due to complications with the virus.
Statewide, the total number of cases in Texas has risen to 35,390, as 973 Texas have died because of the virus, according to the news release.
Since the start of May, the city has not reported more than eight cases in a single day. As there have been 46 new confirmed cases in Lubbock County over the last seven days, an average of 6.6 new cases has been announced each day.
While Lubbock and the rest of Texas continue the process of reopening businesses, the City of Lubbock Health Department still encourages everyone to practice social distancing along with following the proper hygiene recommendations.
