Lubbock County's COVID-19 case total reached 504 cases, as five individuals tested positive for the virus as of 4 p.m. Monday.
There now are 289 active cases, 172 reported recoveries from the virus and a total of 43 related deaths in Lubbock County, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
More information can be found on the City of Lubbock dashboard.
