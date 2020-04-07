The City of Lubbock confirmed three Stripes Convenience Stores to be potential exposure points for COVID-19 Tuesday.
The city was made aware of an employee, who tested positive for the virus and worked at three different Stripes locations in Lubbock, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
These exposure points, according to the release, include:
- From 6 p.m. March 25 to 3 a.m. March 26 at 5802 98th St.
- From 6 p.m. March 26 to 3 a.m. March 27 at 11225 Quaker Ave.
- From 6 p.m. March 27 to 3 a.m. March 28 at 4315 North Loop 289
All three of these locations are closed to the public, according to the news release. But the gas pumps will still be open.
