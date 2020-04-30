The City of Lubbock confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. on Thursday. Along with the new cases, the city announced that 10 people have recovered from the virus.
With the additional cases, the total number of cases in Lubbock County has risen to 535 with 268 of them being active, 224 people recovered and 43 deaths due to complications with the virus. The 19 new cases mark the most since April 16 when the city confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases.
Upon investigation, the Health Department has announced that the Burger King at 7006 University Ave. is a possible exposure site. The exposure risk is considered low, and the Burger King is currently closed as they go through a Level 3 cleaning process.
