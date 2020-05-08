The City of Lubbock reported more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases and related deaths Friday.
Only one new case and one related death was reported in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. Friday, according to a City of Lubbock news release. Fourteen people were listed as recovered.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County is now at 583 cases, according to the news release. Currently, there are 226 active cases, 308 listed recoveries and a total of 49 related deaths.
