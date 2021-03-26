The City of Lubbock announced a new COVID-19 variant, B.1.351, has been detected in the city on March 26, according to a news release.
This is the first confirmed case of the variant in the city and is being under investigation by the Public Health Department, according to the release.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expected to be effective against the B.1.351 variant, according to the release. As well, the variant does not cause more severe symptoms.
B.1.351, also known as the South African variant, has been reported to be spreading throughout Texas and was reported to be in the United States at the end of January 2021, according to the release.
