According to a release made by The City of Lubbock on Feb. 3, individuals who have already received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine must look on the back of their vaccine cards to find the date they are permitted to receive their second dose. The date is not an appointment for their second dose.
To speed up the process, citizens are required to bring their vaccine card to the appointment, according to the release. If an individual has lost their vaccine card, they can still receive their second dose, but must go through additional confirmation processes when they arrive at the Lubbock Civic Center.
For questions about the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit mylubbock.info/dose2faq, according to the release. To make an appointment for the second dose, visit mylubbock.info/dose2.
