Crique Adventure sent out an email stating The Circus Dinner Show will be hosted in Lubbock on July 18 at 5 p.m. at the Prima Vista Event Center.
Participants will see a high flying aerial and acrobatic circus show while being served a chicken fajita meal, according to the email. Children have the option to be served mac and cheese. A drink will be served with the meals and adults can choose to have one alcoholic beverage. A wine and beer bar will be available.
There will be an after party, free with dinner show tickets.
All COVID-19 rules and restrictions will be followed. For more information visit circusdinnershow.com.
