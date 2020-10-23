An email was sent out by the Office of the President on Oct. 23 announcing changes to the spring 2021 academic calendar. The Winter Intersession scheduled for Dec. 10-23 and Jan. 4-10 will not change.
Due to travel exposure risks, spring break will be shortened to one day, Friday, March 19, instead of a full week, according to the email. The start of spring semester classes also will be delayed as a result, beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Faculty will report on Jan. 19.
Residence halls will reopen at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14, according to the email. Tech will be closed on Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The spring semester will continue the trend of having a mix of face-to-face, hybrid and online classes, according to the email.
To view the fully revised spring 2021 academic calendar, visit depts.ttu.edu. Information about new student orientation sessions scheduled for January also is available.
