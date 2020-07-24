The COVID-19 testing site at the Rodgers Park Gymnasium, located at 3300 Auburn, will be in operation Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., starting July 27, according to a statement released by the City of Lubbock. Appointments are not necessary at this location.
The COVID-19 testing site at Patterson Library, located at 1836 Parkway Drive, will still be open the week of July 27-31, according to the release, and the clinic will remain open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments for this location must be made by through the Health Department by calling (806) 775-2933 and selecting option three.
