As a new year starts, COVID-19 is still amongst the Lubbock community, the college experience has looked different for students at Texas Tech.
Looking at the freshmen at Tech, they have had a less than an ideal first semester of college. One of the biggest changes freshmen have seen has been the opportunity to live off campus due to the university not requiring freshmen to live on campus this year. This has changed the freshman experience dramatically.
D'aun Green, senior associate managing director, said that Tech students thrive on programs in the dorms and that they do not have any large group activities to do in the dorms anymore due to COVID-19 and the fact that less freshmen are living on campus. She said it is a very different freshman experience from past years.
On the topic of freshmen living off campus this semester, there have been some students that lived on campus the first semester and then decided to live off campus their second semester, Green said.
“They are responsible for the rest of the remaining part of their contract,” Green said.
She also mentions that the adaptation of the university with having less student on campus is due in part because Tech students are extremely resilient, and they adapt to whatever situation they are in.
As the conversation about freshmen living off campus continues, Megan Ohlmann, the assistant director of Transitions and Engagement, wants to remind students that the university is hoping to make the freshmen living off campus situation not permanent.
“If I would have to guess my thoughts would be that the university would try and move towards that residential campus experience,” Ohlmann said. “The university overall real values that residential campus experience.”
Additionally, Ohlmann said students and staff had to be creative in ways people learn and work, especially when there are less people on campus, and it is hard to reach some students in person.
“It has required us to be more creative in how we reach students,” Ohlmann said.
Whether that be Zoom, Blackboard, or just focusing more on the student, Ohlmann said that this pandemic and the fact that there are less people on campus has changed the feel of the university overall. She is hoping this change is not permanent.
Ohlmann said she wants to emphasize how important student mental health is during this time and making sure that no matter what students have someone there for them, regardless if they are on campus and can utilize the face-to-face-resources, or off campus.
“For those of us that work in student affairs, we always want to make sure that we are supporting students in and out of the classroom,” Ohlmann said.
