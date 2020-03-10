A Change.org petition that calls for Texas Tech to take precautions regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has topped 2,000 signatures.
The petition, which can be found here, states, "This petition can help keep students and faculty safe while also informing Texas Tech University that the student body is concerned with this virus."
The petition was started at noon on Tuesday and reached 1,000 signatures around 5 p.m.
A second petition has been started, but currently has under 50 signatures as of 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The second petition calls for the cancellation of classes at Texas Tech following spring break. That petition may be found here.
Recently, schools such as Rice University have suspended all in-class meetings in an event to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after cases were confirmed in the area. However, Lubbock has yet to have a confirmed case of the coronavirus.
