During the past few weeks, Texas Tech System Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell and other university leaders travelled to Austin to present their testimony in the 87TH Legislative Session, addressing several top priorities. Mitchell provided insight to those priorities and the Legislative session.
The Texas Legislative Session is held every other year, Mitchell said. All state agencies converge on Austin to testify before the Senate Finance Committee and the House of Appropriations to walk through their budgets and explain additional needs or wants. Some agencies, like Tech, testify before the Higher Education Committee as well.
The Senate Finance Committee and House of Appropriations testimonies focus on the budget, Mitchell said. The primary ways the state raises money for the budget is through sales tax revenue, which were impacted by COVID-19 and through the severance tax revenues, which comes from oil and gas production.
“So, both of those had really dropped down, so coming into this session what we were all prepared for is to have to significantly reduce your budget size,” Mitchell said, “which, as you can imagine in higher education, becomes very difficult because you still have the students coming in that you have to educate, you still have the research that you’re trying to perform.”
However, the price of oil and sales tax revenues increased, so instead of being $10 billion down, which was the expected loss, the state was only $1 billion down, Mitchell said.
For Texas Tech University, Mitchell said the primary goal during the Legislative Session was to make sure the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine continues to get the funding it needs.
“We’ve had a tremendous response with applications to the vet school,” Mitchell said. “So, we’ll have 60 students that we’re starting in August.”
There were over 700 applications, Mitchell said, so they needed to make sure the state knows how important it is that the state continues to support funding until the time tuition and fees and other things make up the difference.
Tech Provost, Michael Galyean, said in the last Legislative Session, the Legislature approved funding for operational, faculty, etc., and will continue to assist Tech financially until the School of Veterinary Medicine is better established.
“We’re going to be dependent on the Legislature, really until the first group of students finishes,” Galyean said.
When the first group of students graduates, the School of Veterinary Medicine will have reached a full capacity of 400 students total. Once this happens, Galyean said formula funding from the state will kick in and bridge funding will cease. Bridge funding is when the Legislature helps make up the difference financially until the School of Veterinary Medicine can consistently produce the money it needs to run smoothly.
Galyean, who also sits on the Texas Tech Board of Regents, said the Chancellor and the Board work very closely to determine the top priorities to address during the Legislative Session. However, ultimately it is up to the chancellor and the university presidents on what they want to address.
The primary Tech System initiative for the Legislative Session was taking the steps to ensure Midwestern State University would be invited to join the Tech System, Mitchell said. This requires Legislative approval and Governor Greg Abbott’s signature.
“For us, making sure that we’ve been able to answer any questions that any of the senators or representatives would have about the benefits of having Midwestern State join the Texas Tech System, that was part of what we were doing while we were down there as well,” Mitchell said.
A bill has been filed, and Mitchell said the expectation is that by the end of the session the Legislature will approve it and the governor will sign it, and by the new fiscal year (September) Midwestern State will be a part of the Tech System.
As for the $1 billion cut the state experienced, Mitchell said the cut will not affect student tuition and fees.
With the hope that things will open more in the fall, Mitchell said this should help the budget. Students will go to campus bookstores and dining halls more, creating revenue for universities in the Tech System.
“Our expectation is by the summer, by the fall, as we return more to normal and as, again, faculty, staff and students are out and about more and not hunkered down at home that it will actually help the Texas Tech University budget just by the commerce that you’re conducting just by moving around,” Mitchell said.
