At the beginning of the fall semester for the 2020-21 school year, many questioned how classes will adapt to the new normal that is associated with COVID-19. As the fall semester neared, Texas Tech announced they will be offering a mixture of face-to-face, online and hybrid instruction.
Accommodating to the new norm carried its own challenges for every department, especially those within the College of Visual & Performing Arts and Engineering.
“It was really important for me to find ways for us to still accommodate our students in the best way possible,” Charlotte Boye-Christensen, an associate professor and Head of Dance at the School of Theatre and Dance at Tech, said.
Boye-Christensen reflected on how her department dealt with the remarkably challenging semester.
“I worked closely with our technical team who helped us in terms of setting up the technical infrastructure to make sure we could facilitate our classes in the way that they were intended,” Boye-Christensen said. “This gave us the opportunity to do hybrid version of classes.”
For courses that require students to be in person, the School of Theatre and Dance produced a framework to have face-to-face and hybrid while also keeping with the CDC, Center for Disease Control, guidelines. To try and minimize the spread of the virus, a student capacity was placed for each studio. Mats were arranged in the studios for the purpose of contact tracing.
Additionally, a few classes took place in the Student Union Building to facilitate some of the larger number of students and give then more space to spread out, and all while requiring everyone to wear a face mask when meeting in person.
“We had the face-to-face version in the SUB and for the classes that were slightly smaller we had them in the creative moment studio and then we had a hybrid version and online. So, we had three different versions,” Boye-Christensen said.
When discussing challenges that were faced in the fall, Boye-Christensen mentioned that there was a great deal of trouble with equipment breakdowns, like Zoom call failures and actual equipment mishaps.
“There’s so much insight to what we gained in the fall. We are continually finessing the technical set up because when you are trying to do so many different things to make sure equipment works on a consistent basis.
“For most of us, that was the most challenging thing,” Boye-Christensen said. “We are more prepared because of having the reality check and the practical experience with us last fall. I’m so impressed by our faculty and students and their willingness to be so ever flexible.”
The College of Engineering was another department that underwent profound changes during COVID-19. Majority of classes went online and hybrid. Additionally, students learned that the required study abroad trip needed to complete their undergraduate degree would be canceled and waived.
Amongst all the changes the College of Engineering made every effort to still give their students the best education while also keep all students and faculty safe.
“Last semester went better than we expected. The students and the faculty learned a lot and worked together as a family to get through this,” Al Sacco Jr., Dean of the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, said.
A big obstacle that occurred for some students during the fall was depression and struggling with the reality of the new normal and adjusting to online learning, Sacco Jr. said.
“There were some students that had a lot of problems, they didn’t adjust well, and we would try to deal with them on a one-by-one basis,” Sacco Jr. said. “There was a lot of people who pulled out of class due to anxiety and depression.”
Sacco Jr. would host monthly town meetings for the student’s parents to stay connected with them and get input to how it is going with in his department.
“I would hold monthly town meetings with the parents to find out what their children are telling them, which is, you know, a different story that I get from the faculty,” Sacco Jr. said. “So, I try to get different in out from people to find out how it’s going.”
Looking forward to the spring semester, Sacco Jr. is hoping to add a few more face-to-face and hybrid courses, while keeping the same structure that the department had in the fall.
“We’re going to do what we did in the fall with a few more classes added that we learned that we could do certain things safely for both the students and faculty,” Sacco Jr. said. “We were over conservative, so now we’re loosening the reins a little bit so that we can do face-to-face.”
Amidst all the obstacles that have been set in placed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the College of Engineering and School of Visual & Performing Arts have learned new ways to teach creatively.
Looking ahead to the spring semester, Tech plans to continue in the spring with a variety of face-to-face, hybrid, and online course modalities while following all the health and safety protocols, according to a new release from Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.