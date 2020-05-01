Amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns, many campus services have had to adapt to continue providing support for students. Among those services is the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities (CCRC) at Tech.
Laura Nobles, program coordinator for the CCRC, said it is important for them to continue providing a community for students in recovery.
“Our program is based on community. Addiction does not happen in a vacuum and neither does recovery,” she said.
Among some of the services they provide to students, Nobles said the CCRC typically held meetings for Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous and Eating Disorders Anonymous in-person in their building.
Since campus closed due to COVID-19 concerns, Nobles said they have adapted those meetings to an online format to continue providing support for students.
Nobles said amid the stress of moving to online classes, they have been providing more meetings and contact with students and continuing to focus on the sense of community the CCRC has created for so many students.
“The community helps us recover, and it helps people stay grounded and helps maintain the gains they’ve made and continue to make,” she said.
For students needing support with recovery, Nobles said it is important for them to continue to stay in contact with one another, as many in recovery welcome a sense of accountability.
Nobles said this concept is especially important for students who have experienced significant changes in their lives due to COVID-19 and campus closure.
“I think that the level of support needed in some cases has increased, and of course the needs are different now that we've gone online. A lot of our students are at home living with their parents, some of them are living alone in their apartments in complete social isolation, so I think the amount of need is different and certainly the discussions have been different because of the pandemic,” she said.
In addition to providing online meetings for students, Nobles said the CCRC staff is staying in contact with the Association of Recovery in Higher Education.
Nobles said many of the staff have started participating in training and staying in contact with other recovery programs to discuss what is working well in the online format and what is not.
“As a staff we've really tried to stay up to date on what is working, what we can do better, and that's all virtual. The whole system is experiencing a virtual movement and it’s not just our students that are getting support, but as a staff we’re staying up on best practices,” she said.
Although the stay-at-home order has been lifted in Texas, Nobles said because serving students is crucial, they will continue providing services for students online for the time being and are looking to resume in-person meetings when campus opens.
Nobles said providing online support is particularly important not only because of COVID-19 concerns, but also because many students who regularly come to meetings are no longer in Lubbock.
“We are expecting to continue through summer one, doing what we've been doing, I think, and then just following Tech’s lead,” she said.
In even when in-person meetings are resumed, Nobles said they will remain adaptable for any necessary changes as well as will continue monitoring the situation along with Tech.
Nobles said they will be evaluating meeting capacity in the near future when the CCRC is able to phase back in to in-person operations but will find ways to continue provide support for students.
“We'll have to look at the capacity, and Celebration of Recovery is our largest meeting and we’ve not began to talk about what that might look like in the future because it's certainly well over 50 people every night every Thursday, but we’ll just adapt as we need to,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.