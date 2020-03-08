The year 2020 marks many milestones for people. But one some tend to forget is the national census that takes place every 10 years.
People will soon be expected to complete the 2020 Census. As the first counting day, March 12, approaches, people may wonder why the 2020 Census and the information it reports is important to them.
By law, a person living in the United States or any of its five territories is required to complete the 2020 Census questionnaire, which will consist of counting themselves and everyone living in their household, according to the U.S. Census Bureau website.
Dwight McDonald, chairperson for Lubbock’s Complete Count Committee for the 2020 Census and professor at the Texas Tech School of Law, said the purpose of the census is to take count of everyone in the U.S. in order to properly apportion representatives for national and state governments.
“Currently, it’s also used to apportion about $675 billion to the different states, counties and cities,” he said.
This $675 billion in federal funding goes to supporting projects, such as highways, Pell Grants, Medicaid and Medicare, McDonald said.
“The reality is if you are a college student, and you’re attending Texas Tech University, you’re driving on Lubbock County highways, you’re accessing medical care in Lubbock County, Pell Grants,” he said. “So, it’s important that you’re counted here where you’re attending school even though it may not be your quote-on-quote permanent residence. It is where you are spending a majority of your time.”
The census wants to know where one is located on April 1 of this year, McDonald said. If a person is attending Tech, whether they are living on- or off-campus, they need to be counted in Lubbock.
The first census took place in 1790, McDonald said. The requirement for the census to be taken every 10 years was stated in Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution.
“This year is the first year that you can actually respond electronically,” he said. “So, there are three ways you can respond to the census: you can do it electronically on the Internet, you can do it by phone or you can do it with the paper census that will be mailed out.”
Responding to the census will take about seven to eight minutes to complete, McDonald said.
Bryson Carroll, partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, said everyone will get an invitation to respond starting March 12. The letter one gets will explain how and when one needs to complete the census.
“The online system will go live that day as well as the phone system,” he said. “Census Day is actually April 1, and most of those operations will run, again, from the middle of March all the way to the end of July.”
After April 1, which is a symbolic day that typically acts as a snapshot of where people are in completing the census, U.S. Census Bureau workers will go door-to-door to addresses that have not responded to the census in order to get those members of the household to respond, Carroll said. July 31 is the last day people can self-respond.
“It’s really imperative for Tech students to respond as quickly as possible because, as you know, Tech students might leave as early as the end of April,” he said, “and so, we don’t have a whole lot of time to make sure that their information is collected appropriately for Lubbock. Even though people can respond till the end of July, we want to make sure that we respond early and accurately to make sure all that information is there. That way, they can think about finals and going home for the summer instead of worrying about filling out the census form.”
One could still respond with their home’s information for the census if he or she already left for the summer, Carroll said. But one needs to keep in mind the hard deadline of July 31.
Regarding how a household responds to the census, Carroll said each person needs to fill out a form.
“If there are four people living there, everyone will fill out the same form, whether it’s electronically or in the paper form or what have you,” he said.
For the types of questions asked on the census, Carroll said one will be asked about their relationship to people in the household along with their name, date of birth and phone number to verify identity and to provide contact information.
“But the main questions it will ask are how many people live here, age, sex, race, Hispanic origin, your relationship to others within the home and whether you rent or own,” he said.
For those wondering why certain questions are asked and for more information about which individuals to count for the Census, Carroll said one can visit the U.S. Census Bureau website.
The Bureau wants to make sure everyone gets counted once and in the right place, Carroll said. In addition to being required by law, the census deals a lot with how federal resources are allocated.
“It’s really important that students participate, and it’s also incredibly important that students count themselves here,” he said, “because the census takes a snapshot of a community in any given year, and it’s important, again, for Lubbock and the Texas Tech community that college students are counted here, where they’re at for the majority of the year.”
For people who attend and care about Tech, they have the opportunity to help the university by being counted, Carroll said.
“Since we only do this every 10 years, because the Texas Tech community is so closely connected with the Lubbock community, making sure that Lubbock gets a great count and gets all these other resources that we need to set us up for the next ten years,” he said. “That has a trickle-down effect that also benefits Texas Tech,” he said.
Everyone living in the U.S., whether they be people born in the country or people who came from a different country, needs to be counted, Carroll said. People need to realize they matter when being counted.
“This statistical information is publically available, can be used by students, whether it’s in class if they’re wanting to use some of that data for projects or work in that way,” he said regarding other benefits of the 2020 Census.
Along with how individuals benefit from participating in the census, McDonald said participating in the census is vital for Lubbock.
Results from the census can help federal and state governments know where to establish new schools, clinics, roads and services for families, adults and children, according to the U.S. Census Bureau website. After the information from the 2020 Census is counted, federal funding will be divided among more than 100 programs across the country.
Whether it be the funding or new facilities, people could benefit from participating in the 2020 Census in different ways.
“And the reality is, for every person that responds to the census, Lubbock County is looking at getting back $1,500 a year for 10 years in federal aid in one form or another,” McDonald said regarding overall benefits of the census.
Also, businesses make their choices regarding where to locate based on census information, McDonald said. The likelihood of fan-favorite restaurants from Dallas, Houston and other bigger Texas cities coming to Lubbock will be higher if more people respond to the census.
In addition, ancestry and genealogy research utilizes census forms, Carroll said. After 72 years, all census information is released, including name.
For people worried about their personal information being leaked, McDonald said it is a federal crime for the information to be released to anyone during the 72 years after the information is recorded. One who releases a person’s information will face stiff financial penalty and prison time.
During 2022, McDonald said information from the 1950 census will be released to the public.
Regardless, McDonald said everyone needs to be counted, whether they are from the U.S. or not. Funding will be spent despite how many people participate, so Lubbock will not get its fair share of federal funding if it is undercounted.
“This is the one opportunity you have, and it only occurs every 10 years,” he said, “and it takes less than 10 minutes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.