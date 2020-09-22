The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered advice on staying healthy as fall holidays, such as Halloween and Día de los Muertos, approach later in the season.
Whether it be tips on staying safe while participating in moderate activities or a list of high-risk activities to avoid, there are different precautions to consider for fall holidays amid the pandemic, according to the CDC website.
Halloween guidelines for moderate risk activities include washing hands before and after preparing goody bags, maintaining a 6-foot distance if one is having an outdoor costume parade and making sure one’s costume has a mask, according to the CDC website. Wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask could be hazardous.
High-risk activities to avoid this Halloween include participating in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, attending crowded costume parties indoors, going to an indoor haunted house and having a trunk-or-treat, according to the CDC website.
For Día de los Muertos, guidelines for moderate risk activities are maintaining social distance when visiting and decorating graves, hosting an outdoor parade or hosting a small dinner with local friends and family outdoors, according to the CDC website.
High-risk activities one should avoid include attending large indoor celebrations, participating in large indoor gatherings and having a large dinner party with people from different households and locations, according to the CDC website.
Additionally, it is recommended that one host outdoor activities instead of inside events, limit the number of attendees, wear a mask, wash hands and get a flu vaccine, according to the CDC website.
For more information about how to celebrate fall holidays amid the pandemic, visit the CDC website.
