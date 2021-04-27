The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new mask recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals, according to the CDC website.
Fully vaccinated individuals can now attend small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people and dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households without wearing a mask, according to the CDC website.
