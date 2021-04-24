The recommended vaccine pause that was implemented for the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine has now been lifted, according to the news release from the City of Lubbock.
The FDA and CDC determined the following information, according to the news release:
- Using the Janssen vaccine should resume in the United States.
- The FDA and CDC are confident in the safety and effectiveness of the J&J vaccine.
- The benefits outweigh the risks of the vaccine.
- Health care providers administering the vaccine are recommended to review the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet for healthcare vaccination providers and fact sheet for recipients and caregivers, which have been revised to include information about the risk of this syndrome.
The City of Lubbock will resume administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to individuals who are 18 and older, starting April 27, according to the news release.
