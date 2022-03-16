On Tuesday, Lauro Fred Cavazos died at the age of 95 according to the Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingsville. Cavazos served as Texas Tech president from 1980 to 1988. He was the first Hispanic president and first Hispanic secretary to serve under two presidents, according to the education week website.
Cavazos earned his bachelors and masters from Texas Tech in zoology according to the education week website. The alumni association established the Lauro F. Cavazos award to recognize and honor Tech individuals who make significant contributions to Tech through financial or public support.
