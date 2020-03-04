The Texas Tech College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR) has chosen 14 undergraduate students to participate in the second cohort of the Matador Institute of Leadership Engagement Program, according to a Tech news release.
The MILE program is a three-semester development program that helps students build personal and professional skills while exposing them to issues impacting local, state and national agriculture, according to the release. MILE members are selected by an advisory committee which is composed of agricultural industry representatives and CASNR faculty and staff, according to the release.
During their time with the MILE program, participants will enroll in three academic courses focused on aspects of leadership, participate in professional development workshops and agriculture tours across the state and must complete a professional internship, according to the release.
The cohort will travel to Austin and Washington, D.C. to network with industry and government representatives; each student receives a leadership certificate upon graduation of the program, according to the release.
MILE program director Lindsay Kennedy said in the release that some MILE goals involve impacting students and the industry.
“Our goal is to create a pipeline of knowledgeable and highly qualified students who can go into the industry with the training and experiences necessary to tackle the big issues facing agriculture and our rural communities,” Kennedy said, according to the release.
MILE’s first cohort of students graduated in May of 2019 and got to meet with the United States Department of Agriculture agencies and officials, as well as members of the U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Committee, government agencies and agricultural organization representatives during their time as part of the cohort, according to the release.
MILE members also participated in the 250-person delegation who traveled to Austin to promote the Texas Tech University System and its key priorities such as the School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, according to the release.
According to the release, the second MILE cohort includes the following students:
- Taylin Antonick, Agricultural and Applied Economics, from Henderson
- Samantha Barnett, Agricultural Education & Communications, Florence
- Tyler Brimager, Natural Resources Management, New Braunfels
- Lindsay Dube, ACOM/Creative Media Industries, Thrall
- Mason Ewing, AAEC, Van Alstyne
- Macey Gerhart, Animal & Food Sciences, Winters
- Steven Iida, NRM, Spring
- Lacy Jackson, ACOM, Seminole
- Sydney Lundberg, AAEC/ACOM, Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Martina Martin, Agricultural Education and Communication, Franklin
- Carson Read, ANSC, Decatur
- Riley Reep, ACOM, Ropesville
- Kullen Sorrels, ANSC, Dalhart
- Alondra Torres, AAEC, Sanger
One can learn more about the MILE program by visiting the CASNR website.
