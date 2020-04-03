The CASA of the South Plains will host a series of virtual informational sessions throughout April to inform members of the community how they could impact children who are victims of abuse or neglect’s life as a CASA volunteer.
While the nation is experiencing the effects of COVID-19, CASA, or a Court Appointed Special Advocate, is still looking for additional volunteers as hundreds of children are in foster care, according to a CASA news release. Through their virtual information sessions, CASA hopes to show that being a volunteer could have a positive impact on both the volunteer and children’s lives as they will work on finding foster children a safe and permanent home.
The informational sessions will be hosted at 6 p.m. on April 9, 10 a.m. on April 18 and noon on April 28 as each will last one hour, according to the release. For those interested, individuals can register for the online sessions at the CASA of the South Plains’ website or by contacting Recruitment Director Pattie Castro at pattic@casaofthesouthplains.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.