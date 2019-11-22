As the Texas Tech community prepares for the 61st annual Carol of Lights, campus parking and bus routes will undergo changes attendees may need to know.
The event, according to a Tech news release, will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, and the Carillon Concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Memorial Circle and the Science Quad.
Stacy Stockard, media relations coordinator for Tech Transportation and Parking Services, said notices will be sent to those who park in the affected employee lots.
“The main one is making sure that R-8, which is that lot in the quad, is clear before people get there for the event,” she said, “and then at about 6 p.m. is when you will start seeing some road closures around Memorial Circle.”
Before the event, Stockard said attendees will be able to access different parking spots.
“At [5:30 p.m.], all the commuter lots are open and free, so at 5:30, people can use Commuter North for free. That’s the closest commuter lot,” she said. “Then, there are several area-reserved lots in that area that open up at 5:30, so if you have any valid permit, they’re free starting at 5:30.”
For those who do not have a Tech parking permit, Stockard said one can pay hourly to park in these areas. Those who need to utilize ADA parking can parking in the R-1 parking lot, which is behind the chemistry building.
“And one other thing to look out for, for our guests coming onto campus, is to watch out for our residence hall lots. The ones that start with a Z,” she said. “Those are reserved 24/7. Just keep an eye out for those spaces that are reserved 24 hours a day.”
In addition to parking changes during the event, Stockard said certain bus routes will be affected.
“If you’re on one of the bus routes that crosses through that area around that time, just add some extra time,” she said. “It will get you where you’re going, but it will add a little bit of time to your trip, and starting at 6 p.m. too, Raider Ride is also available for our students who need to use that.”
Because of the timing of the event, there may be different factors to consider.
“With it in the evening, there’s a lot more availability,” Stockard said. “The main thing is if you’re on those bus routes around that time, know that you may have a little bit of a delay as they go through detour areas. Usually, that doesn’t affect too much of our student population.”
