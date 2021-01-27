Beginning Jan. 28, there will be three car crash investigations beginning at 8:30 a.m. according to a release made by the City of Lubbock Police Department.
Investigations will occur at the Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound access road and University Avenue. The University Avenue eastbound exit ramp on Marsh Sharp, the eastbound access road, and the northbound and southbound lanes on University Avenue will be unavailable for three hours according to the release.
4600 block of 4th Street eastbound lanes will be unavailable for an hour and a half throughout the investigation, according to a news release.
East 50th Street and Southeast Drive and all traffic heading east will be closed for an hour and a half at this intersection, according to a news release.
Everyone is being asked to avoid these areas and need to plan on taking a different route according to the release.
More specific about the investigators is available on LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert and register under Road Closure Alerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.