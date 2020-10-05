Bryan Caplan from the Department of Economics at George Mason University presented his lecture "Open Borders: The Science and Ethics of Immigration" Monday.
The lecture, which took place at 6 p.m. in the Student Union Building Red Raider Ballroom, was part of the Free Market Institute Public Speaker Series. Caplan addressed a variety topics regarding immigration and the consequences of restricting immigration.
Immigration restriction impoverished the world, Caplan said. When workers moved to earn higher wages, they enrich the world.
The main point of restricting immigration was to stop economically beneficial movement from happening and that these restrictions stop immigration from happening.
Additionally, Caplan said most people who analyze immigration policy ignore almost all the foreign gains, and the rare analysts who do acknowledge them dismiss them by saying “almost all” the gains go to immigrants. However, he said that big increases in production almost always end up being broadly beneficial.
The U.S. is losing out on opportunities, such as cheap products and services, entrepreneurship, innovation and large increases in U.S. real estate because of the immigration restrictions, Caplan said.
Most people who worry about immigration worry about the effect on native wages and jobs, Caplan said. The effect of immigration on native wages and jobs is dependent on whether one produces what they produce, or if one consumes what they produce.
“The secret of mass consumption is mass production,” Caplan said.
The American welfare system pays more for idleness than many other countries do for work, Caplan said. The worry is some immigrants come to abuse the system. However, most of the welfare money goes to the old, not the poor.
Even if immigrants were abusing the system, Caplan said they should be freely admitted but have limited eligibility for benefits.
In addition, Caplan said conservatives and libertarians often argue that immigrants come from statist countries and will vote to ruin America. However, non-natives have the lowest voter turnout and immigrants reduce native support for the welfare system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.