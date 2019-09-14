The process of filling the Texas Tech chief marketing and communications officer position is winding down.
The four individuals being considered for the position will speaking throughout the next two weeks, according to a Tech Office of the President memorandum. The Tech community is invited to meet the candidates at their designated presentations.
The candidates were chosen by a search committee, according to the memorandum. Jamie Hansard, assistant vice president of enrollment management and executive director of admissions, and Michel Frendian and Spelman Johnson were a big part of the hiring process.
All the presentations will be held in the Student Union Building, according to the memorandum.
The first candidate is Brian Mullen,executive director of marketing at Lone Star College System, according to the memorandum. He will be speaking at 10 a.m. on Monday in the northwest basement of the SUB in the Escondido Theatre.
The second candidate, Lindsi Glass,associate vice president of marketing and branding at Coastal Carolina University, will be presenting at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the Escondido Theatre, according to the memorandum.
The third candidate, Renell Wynn, senior consultant at The Registry, which aids universities in interim placement, will be speaking at 3 p.m. on Friday in the SUB Ballroom, according to the memorandum.
The fourth candidate, Matthew Dewey, senior executive director of marketing and communications at the University of Michigan, will be speaking on Sept. 24 in the Escondido Theatre, according to the memorandum. A time for his presentation has yet to be announced.
