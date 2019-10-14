The 2019 Homecoming Court candidates were announced to the Texas Tech community in the North Plaza of the Student Union Building at noon on Monday.
Curt Langford, the alumni director of the Texas Tech Alumni Association, was invited to speak at the beginning of the ceremony. He commented on how far the university has come and the upcoming celebration for the university’s 100th birthday.
“So much to be proud of here at this institution,” Langford said. “A major Power Five program, a major institution, a top Tier 1 institution, that is just rising on the academic charts.”
Sabrina Gonzalez, the Royalty Chair for the Homecoming Court, introduced the candidates for King and Queen.
The candidates for King include Jackson Cantrell, Daniel Champion, Jack Griffith, Garrett Jenkins, Alec Kitt, Reginald Lane, Hunter Locascio, Antonio Magana, Colin McLaren, Sequoyah Perry, Mason Rupp, Preston Schilling, John Smithwick, Jaret Thurston and Garett Turner.
The Queen candidates include Ashton Colquett, Callie DeWinne, Emily Garcia, Allison Head, Hunter Heck, Callie Hutchinson, Kailey Keach, Regan McCune, Lauren McKenzie, Karly Quinn, Sierra Rhodes, Tatum Richey, Aranxa Roman, Ashley Smith, Alexandra Todd, Elizabeth Wacha, Ivone Walker, Dawn Warren, Margo Watson and Tina Zhu.
Tech’s Student Activities board will host a number of events to celebrate Homecoming week, Natasha Hicks, the chair for the Homecoming kickoff event, said. This year’s Homecoming theme is “Tech Gets Animated.”
Students can create their own flipbook, have their caricature drawn in 60 seconds and stuff of Pokémon character of their choice, among other activities, Hicks said. In addition, a memorial will be hosted on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Memorial Circle for Tech students, faculty, staff and alumni that have died within the last year.
The Tech football team will face off with Iowa State University on Saturday at 11 a.m., Hicks said. Homecoming king and queen will be announced at halftime.
Callie DeWinne, a senior kinesiology major from Helotes, is one of the nineteen candidates for queen. DeWinne said she is excited to be able to represent Sigma Phi Delta and the university.
The candidates are doing much to prepare for Homecoming, DeWinne, said. They volunteered at the Haven Animal Shelter last week, they are to be interviewed at FOX News, and they will interview for the finalized Homecoming Court.
Five people for each respective position will be chosen, DeWinne said.
“You know, the Homecoming process, it’s just a cool experience to be a bit more a part of it,” DeWinne said. “I'm really excited for it.”
Voting for the final Homecoming Court begins on Friday at 1 p.m. and ends at Midnight, DeWinne said.
To learn more about the upcoming events during Homecoming week, visit the Homecoming Tech page:
