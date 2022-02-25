The Cancer Center at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center has multiple experts researching the prevention, diagnosis and causes of certain prevalent illnesses.
More than 40 percent of all cancer diagnosis' and nearly half of all deaths from cancer in the U.S. are attributed to preventable causes – smoking, excess body weight, physical inactivity and excessive exposure to the sun according to the American Association for Cancer Research.
Theresa Byrd, associate dean and chair of the department of public health and leader for prevention at the cancer center at Texas Tech, said she received a grant from the CDC to develop an intervention that promotes cervical cancer screening within Hispanic women.
“Hispanic women in the United States have lower screening rates and higher rates of cervical cancer - at least they did, but it’s gotten better,” Byrd said. “We tested the intervention in a clinical trial in 2011. It was very very effective. It’s now available on CDC’s website as a program that works, and it’s called ‘Amigas.'"
Byrd said cervical cancer can be detected early on through pap tests or screenings and can also be prevented by getting the HPV vaccine.
“All young women should be getting that vaccine, and you can get it at the health department,” Byrd said. “The HPV vaccine is to prevent cervical cancer and other cancers as well - in males as well as females - so it’s recommended for both men and women.”
Byrd said colorectal cancer can also be prevented by screening regularly and having polyps removed before they become cancerous.
“We’re still doing a project where we’re providing free colorectal cancer screening to uninsured folks here in Lubbock, and we’re working on a grant to do the same thing in Abilene,” Byrd said.
Patrick Reynolds, guest center director for the school of medicine at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, said Texas is on the right track by investing in cancer research.
“They understand that the people of Texas have voted twice to fund cancer research. They realized that it’s a very important area for healthcare,” Reynolds said. “It's something that is vastly underfunded actually at the national level. The National Cancer Institute's funding level is far below what it should be.”
According to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center website, last fall the TTUHSC Cancer Center received a five-year, $1.9 million grant from the National Cancer Institute regarding telomere maintenance mechanisms as cancer biomarkers.
“Dr. Rahman who’s a surgeon here just had a big grant from CPRIT to support breast cancer screening in West Texas. Screening and finding these tumors when they’re small before they get out of control - those efforts are so important in prevention,” Reynolds said.
Dalia Martinez-Marin, a doctoral student from Lubbock pursuing a degree in biomedical sciences, said she’s worked in pediatric cancer research, prostate cancer research, breast cancer research and hopes to be a professor in cancer research.
Martinez-Marin said her interest in cancer research is rooted in the impact cancer has had on her family, specifically with the passing of her aunt and diagnosis of her grandmother.
“It affects a lot more people than you would think in some aspects, whether it’s a close relative or even one of my mom’s best friends. She passed away from breast cancer so it’s more out there,” Martinez-Marin said. “I think of the things that I learned being in this field is that the best way for cancer prevention is to get tested early because once you do get into those final stages, it is so difficult to treat and recover from it.”
Martinez-Marin said she recommends talking to a physician about early stages of cancer detection and prevention if a family member has had cancer.
“We found that a lot of the times when one family member has it, even if it’s a distant family member, you increase your chances of getting it yourself,” Martinez-Marin said.
The guest center director from El Paso said people need to pay more attention to prevention of sunburns.
“Every time you get a sunburn, you significantly increase your chances of getting skin cancer. Now, it’s going to happen a lot later in life. It’s not going to happen to you right away, but I think everybody in the underage group should be particularly attentive to avoiding sun exposure to the degree that you get a sunburn.” Reynolds said.
Theresa Byrd said her team is much more effective in raising cancer prevention awareness when the entire community of both physicians and people affected are involved in the process.
“When you’re touched by cancer, you really want to figure out a way to prevent it or to treat it,” Byrd said.
