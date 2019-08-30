For those who want to promote the importance of suicide prevention, the Lubbock Out of the Darkness Community Walk is an opportunity to spread awareness about this issue.
Ann Marie Casiraghi, coordinator at the Texas Tech Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities and American Foundation of Suicide Prevention volunteer in Lubbock, said the AFSP is hosting this annual walk, which starts with registration and check-in at noon, a Walk Ceremony at 2:45 p.m. and the walk at 3 p.m. all on Sept. 15 at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion located at 2680 Drive of Champions.
“There’s no charge for participating in the walk,” she said. “Raising money is optional.”
To register prior to the walk, Casiraghi said one can visit www.afsp.org/lubbock. She said the walk will be about a mile long from the Frazier through the Engineering Key, the library, the Student Union Building and past the Administration building back to the start point.
“Half of the money, we spend locally to suicide prevention programs or initiatives,” she said. “The other half goes to the national organization and they spend money on creating programs that are effective.”
For those in need of professional help, Casiraghi said she suggests people call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.