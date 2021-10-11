As the nation still transitions to opening up after a year of COVID-19 restrictions, there are resources available for students to find jobs after graduation or even before they graduate.
The University Career Center helps students start a path that will eventually lead to their desired career, said Jay Killough, managing director at the University Career Center. It can also help graduates who might not have the connections yet to get their dream job.
“Our biggest thing here at the University Career Center is the process needs to start a year in advance, or even earlier, basically start making connections with companies through internships, through observations, through maybe virtual work or project-based work where you get to know the industry and familiarize yourself with your desired industry,” Killough said.
Finding a job can take a lot of time and effort, Killough said, but if a graduate goes out, gets interviews and makes connections, that will lead to new opportunities.
“A student might apply to 10 jobs, 20 jobs, and feel discouraged if they get maybe a few noes, or maybe get ghosted and maybe they don't hear anything from the company, but all it takes is one ‘yes’ for the job,” Killough said.
Graduate school can also be a route students can take when wanting a secure spot for a job. Mark Sheridan, dean of the graduate school, said graduate students find more jobs from the knowledge they gained from graduate school.
“One thing that we know about employment, no matter what sector of the economy, the higher the level of education, an employee makes more money, but you also are protected in terms of being laid off, so unemployment rates tend to be lower, with higher levels of education, and high levels of education are also connected to greater mobility,” Sheridan said.
Kelsea Johnson, a teaching assistant who is enrolled in the graduate school, said graduate school is a great path for those who want to further their education.
“Being able to be a teaching assistant has taught me many skills for my future career that I would have never learned without going to graduate school,” Johnson said. “Not only do I get to learn what I need to be a teacher, I also have gained many connections, so I now have the confidence that I will have a much easier time finding a career.”
The career services here on campus are also available for all students and even alumni struggling to find jobs, said Sheridan.
“Once a Red Raider, always a Red Raider, so career services is available not just to undergraduates, but also to graduates,” Sheridan said. “They will provide continued opportunities to develop skill sets and so on.”
