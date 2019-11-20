Texas Tech Student Success and Retention is hosting a new program meant to encourage student growth and wellbeing called “Success Takes Practice.”
Josh Sills, student success manager for Student Success and Retention, said the program began when Senior Director Joshua Barron saw a need among students.
“He decided that Student Success and Retention, we needed to have interventions that were actually designed to kind of ‘head off’ some of the issues that students deal with, like transitioning into being a college student. That’s kind of a big one,” Sills said. “We have programs for all different groups of students and classifications of students, but we don’t have anything that’s kind of a general catchall, adjust-to-be-a-college student, and so this program is kind of trying to fill that role.”
Tech has a success coaching program in place, but Sills said peer success coaches differ greatly from professional coaches in their abilities and roles. He said peer success coaches are responsible for handling phone calls to students and pointing them to resources whereas certified life coaches play a more hands-on role.
“Certified life coaching is a guided process of reflection,” he said. “So, basically, it’s having conversations about who you are and who you would rather be and then figuring out how you can get there by taking well-designed actions.”
Professional coaches meet with students regularly, Sills said. Most students get in about five to seven sessions a semester, but it varies depending on the person.
“Right now, we’ve had some students who came up to 15, 16 times across semesters,” he said. “But those sessions usually last for up to an hour, and so, those are very high intensity conversations about who people are, what they’re learning about themselves and what they would like to do differently so that they have a better future.”
Students may find out about professional success coaches from outreach campaigns, professors, other departments on campus or the program website, Sills said.
“Our peer success coaches conduct outreach calls based on certain metrics and campaigns and times of the semester, things like that,” Sills said. “We recently finished up contacting every incoming freshman and every transfer student as well, made over 8,000 phone calls in the summer, just kind of saying, ‘Hello, welcome to Texas Tech. I’m a peer success coach, this is what I do, this is what role we fill on the campus, you can use us this way, if you’re interested we have life coaching.”
Tech has five professional coaches who are a mix of both internal and external hires, Sills said, and they are currently working to create a program compliant with the International Coaching Federation, the accreditation organization responsible for certifying schools to then certify coaches.
“We have training that we use, we have a program which provides us with academic life coaching training,” he said. “We’re in the process of developing our own certification program and our own accredited training program with the International Coaching Federation.”
“Success Takes Practice” launched in February 2018 and has been relatively unknown, Sills said. Although, it is free to all students who pay their tuition and fees.
“Anybody who is struggling with the adaptation to college, anybody who is interested in growing in a personal way, anybody who feels like they’re just not getting enough out of what they’re doing, this is the kind of place where they would find trained professionals whose entire focus is to help them make small adjustments, or big adjustments, that they choose to make in a way that offers a professional viewpoint on planning, accountability, setting out metrics, criteria, time frames, all kinds of things,” he said.
Jeffrey Rammage, student success coach for Student Success and Retention, said he was an academic adviser for the College of Architecture before joining the professional coaching team and underwent formal training to prepare for the problems students may be facing.
“We went through that first nine months, ten months, whatever was our training, and obtaining the certification and all that stuff, and then in February is when we started seeing the students,” he said.
Academic advising and professional coaching demand different things, Rammage said. His job now involves delving a little deeper into issues.
“Here, it’s much more abstract,” he said. “There’s not really those tangible problems to be solved. It’s more of, ‘I’m coming in, I’m missing my parents…’ or something like that and so, a lot of it is helping them work through their emotional problems, helping them gain perspective on why they do the things that they do, helping them establish their value system and prioritize their life and their habits and those kinds of things.”
Before meeting with students, Rammage said he looks at their academic information as well as the intake survey they fill out to get a feel for where they stand.
Although the program has not been in place for long, Rammage said those involved are always looking to improve and will probably look at results after the program has been performing for a year.
“I’m sure in February, we’ll look at all of the data of students who completed the program, students who, you know, did it improve their GPA, did they stay did they persist in college or did they go back home and things like that,” he said. “So, we’ll look at all those kinds of things and I’m sure it’ll always be a process adjusting and making changes.”
Alexis Vera, a sophomore education major from McKinney, said the biggest problem she thinks students face involves time management and balancing the wants, needs and demands of college life, something “Success Takes Practice” helps students work through.
“I didn’t know about it,” she said, “but I think if I was in need of any of that, that’d be definitely something interesting to go to.”
